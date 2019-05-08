Aberdeen police officer’s London Marathon run raises thousands for Juvenile Diabetes

An Aberdeen police officer has expressed his delight on completing his first marathon – and has already signed up to do another.

Sergeant Davie Cowie, based in Aberdeen, ran the London Marathon last month after being inspired by his 11-year-old son Adam who has type 1 diabetes.

After weeks of intensive training, Sgt Cowie took on the challenge – and crossed the finish line in four hours and seven minutes.

He said: “I was delighted to finish, but would have liked to finish in under four hours, so I signed up for the Athens Marathon, which is in November.

“I found the first 23 miles okay and then found the rest quite a challenge but it was a wonderful experience.

“The organisers and the people of London did themselves proud. They had entertainment at each mile to keep runners distracted and it was a great help.”

Sgt Cowie’s marathon effort has so far raised £4,576 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

He is aiming to pass the £5,000 mark and is hosting a family fun day for more than 150 people at Ashdale Hall on Saturday.

“Adam is a true inspiration to me and everyone around him,” said Sgt Cowie, who has already raised £50,000 for the charity.

He added: “Since he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged five, he has had to adjust his life a lot to ensure his blood and sugar levels are correct to avoid falling ill.

“He has spent time at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and has been so unbelievably brave for his age.”

Since the Elrick Primary School pupil was diagnosed, his dad has completed a different challenge every year, including a triathlon and a duathlon.

He swam the equivalent of the Channel – 21 miles – over seven days at Aberdeen Sports Village and is now putting plans in place to run his second marathon, with the support of his wife Nicola, 44, Adam and second son Callum, 9.

Sgt Cowie added: “I’m pleased I’ll be able to keep up with the training ahead of Athens.

“It is, after all, where the marathon began and I am determined to achieve my goal of a sub-four-hour finish.”

Visit tinyurl.com/daviecowie to make a donation.