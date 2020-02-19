Aberdeen police launch appeal after thieves steal 41 paintball guns from storage container

Police have launched an appeal after thieves stole 41 painball guns from a storage container in Aberdeen.

The theft was discovered around 3pm on Monday when the owner of a paintballing business checked a storage container on farmland in Dyce near the B977.

Various items, including 41 paintball guns and two boxes of paintballs, were found to be missing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered these items or have information about what might have happened to them.

They include a number of BT-4 Combat guns, several black BT Omega guns, a black DYE SP-1 gun with a laser site attached, a green BT TM-7 gun with a green sling attached and a BT model gun with a long barrel with a name engraved on the barrel.

All the above guns had ammunition chambers and decompressed air canisters attached.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, of Aberdeen CID, said: “Paintballing is a popular past time and these items may be circulated or even offered for sale. I would like to stress that although these items cannot be converted into viable firearms, they could cause harm if used by inexperienced people.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information about any of the items described. If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0691 of Tuesday, 18 February. Or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”