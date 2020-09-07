Aberdeen poker player hopes to cash in on fourth trip to Las Vegas

An Aberdeen poker player is hoping to cash in on his fourth trip to Las Vegas.

Richy Mackie, 31, will represent Great Britain at Redtooth Poker’s VEGAS100 national final at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in May next year.

He won the trip after qualifying through the Grosvenor app. Richy previously twice qualified for the World League Poker Championships and the VEGAS100.

A hundred of the UK’s elite pub poker players will be competing for a share of the £25,000 prize pool at the tournament.

The day’s winner will receive a £13,000 package made up of £8,000 cash and a £5,000 sponsorship package.

Richy, who works as a care assistant at Woodside Care Home, is no stranger to the game having competed in Vegas three times previously.

The 31-year-old began playing 11 years ago when his friend showed him the ropes.

Richy, who lives near Pittodrie, said: “I started off playing poker in 2009 when a friend came over and showed me the game, which I didn’t understand.

“Then in 2010 I was out in town with some friends and we saw a flyer saying ‘win £100 playing poker’ and I have just been hooked ever since.

“Over the years I have played in league games, regional finals and Redtooth poker tours.

“It has been a long road and I have gained a lot of friends which I wouldn’t have if I didn’t play poker.”

Richy made his Vegas debut in 2015 after he won the North of Scotland Championships at the city’s G Casino.

The ex-Portlethen Academy student is profoundly deaf and needs a cochlear implant to hear.

He plays most of his poker at the city’s Grosvenor Casino, having previously played at Mither Tap pub.

Richy said of his stateside experience: “The times I have been in Las Vegas have been phenomenal.

“It is the opportunity of a lifetime and I can only thank Redtooth poker for that. The hosts Pete Thompson, Glenn Brown and the rest of the team really look after you over there so well.

“Poker aside there is so much to see and do. The game is a great way to meet people from all over England, Wales and America.

“It is the best trip anyone could hope for.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Richy and his fellow players have been competing online.

He added: “We have been playing our weekly Sunday games online.

“You can play the £22 Vegas qualifiers on Friday which I won, leading me to here.

“Playing online is very different. It’s not the same and a great deal of us miss it.

“You’re just sat at home playing and you don’t have the usual face-to-face banter.”