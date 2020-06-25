Aberdeen play park and tennis court to open on Monday

A popular Aberdeen play park and tennis court will be reopening on Monday.

The Inchgarth outdoor facility will finally welcome back kids and families after being closed for several months.

It will open on Monday at 9am and children can play table tennis, outdoor pool and mini golf.

The basketball court will also be reopened.

In addition, tennis courts located on the corner of Inchbrae Drive and Devenick Place will also be reopened on the same date and time.

These sites have all been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.