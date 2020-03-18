Aberdeen play centre announces temporary closure due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen inflatable play centre has announced it will temporarily close.

The Innoflate inflatable play centre at Beach Esplanade, Aberdeen, confirmed on social media that they would be closing with immediate effect.

Statement in regards to the ongoing Covid-19 situation. Posted by Innoflate Aberdeen on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

A statement read: “The decision has been taken to temporarily close the business with immediate effect.

“In lift of the latest COVID-19 outbreak our priority at this time must be the health of our staff and customers.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly. Please stay safe in these uncertain times.

“Management will be contacting bookings shortly and we will keep you constantly updated on our situation.”