Aberdeen plaque to honour feminist

A pioneering feminist is to be honoured with a plaque in Aberdeen.

Louisa Lumsden dedicated her life to equal access to education for women and also served as president of the Aberdeen Association for Women’s Suffrage.

She was made DBE in 1925 in recognition of her services to education.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Proposals by the Aberdeen Women’s Alliance for a plaque where she worked at 214 Union Street have now been recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

A report states: “Louisa Lumsden is considered to be of at least national significance in the field of pioneering education for women, as recognised by her elevation to DBE.

“Her role within the Aberdeen Association for Women’s Suffrage is considered to be of outstanding local significance. She worked within the proposed location at a significant period in this capacity.”