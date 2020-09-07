Aberdeen planning appeals delayed due to localised lockdown

Planning appeal decisions on major Aberdeen projects have been delayed due to the lockdown hampering site visits.

Developers can lodge appeals with the planning and environmental appeals division (DPEA) of the Scottish Government if their plans are rejected by the council.

One of the appeals facing a delay is the plans to build a development of 245 flats at Rubislaw Quarry.

The proposals for the site, which would have included a gym, public bistro and promenade with viewpoints over the quarry, were rejected by the local authority in June.

It was hoped a decision would be made by the Scottish Government by September 17, however, no site inspection has yet taken place.

The Scottish Government wrote to the developers to explain that the pandemic had caused the delay.

The letter said: “Further to my email of 6 August, and the extension of the Aberdeen lockdown, I confirm that the planned site inspection is now cancelled.

“I will write to you in due course regarding further arrangements.”

No new date has been set for a decision to be made.

It was also hoped that a decision could be reached by August 24 on an appeal lodged with the Scottish Government involving plans to build new homes in Torry.

Aberdeen Harbour Board wants to build 258 flats beside the River Dee at South Esplanade West.

A new target date of October 19 has now been set for a decision.

Due to Covid-19, other cases have also been put on hold, including an alleged breach of planning control relating to decking at a property in Aberdeen.

A statement from the Scottish Government said: “Site visits – even unaccompanied – will not normally take place when they will involve or necessitate access to the inside of buildings which are, at the time of the visit, in use as a residence.

“In any case where it is essential to see the inside of a home, and that cannot be done satisfactorily by virtual means, in-person visits will comply at all times with Scottish Government guidelines on numbers participating and with physical distancing and hygiene safeguards. This will include the wearing of face coverings.”