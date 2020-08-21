Aberdeen planning appeal bid rejected by Scottish Government

An appeal to allow a new house to be built on an Aberdeen street has been rejected.

The city council received a planning application to build a new house to the rear of 81 Brighton Place in February.

Locals submitted 28 letters of objection to the development which was subsequently rejected by councillors on the planning committee.

Aurora Planning Ltd submitted an appeal to the Scottish Government’s planning and environmental appeals division.

But the body has now ruled in Aberdeen City Council’s favour and rejected the appeal.

A report by Scottish Government reporter Amanda Chisholm, who visited the site last month, said it did not tie in the council’s development plan.

She said: “The proposed development does not accord overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and that there are no material considerations which would still justify granting planning permission.”