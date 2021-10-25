Aberdeen picks BP to help establish city as ‘world-class’ hydrogen hub

Aberdeen City Council has picked oil and gas giant BP (LON: BP) as the preferred bidder to help establish a green hydrogen production hub.

The commercial partnership, formed following a robust tender process that kicked off in June, aims to establish the Granite City as a “world-class” base for hydrogen.

A key part of the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub programme will involve the creation of “Scotland’s first” scalable green hydrogen production facility.

Phase 1, which involves delivery of the project, is aiming to be up and running from 2024.

