News / Local Aberdeen picks BP to help establish city as ‘world-class’ hydrogen hub By Hamish Penman 25/10/2021, 2:47 pm Aberdeen City Council has today announced BP as its preferred bidder for a commercial partnership which will accelerate the city's ambitions to become a world-class hydrogen hub. From L-R: Ryan Houghton, ACC's Convenor for City Growth & Resources, Louise Kingham, BP’s UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe, and Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council Leader. Aberdeen City Council has picked oil and gas giant BP (LON: BP) as the preferred bidder to help establish a green hydrogen production hub. The commercial partnership, formed following a robust tender process that kicked off in June, aims to establish the Granite City as a “world-class” base for hydrogen. A key part of the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub programme will involve the creation of “Scotland’s first” scalable green hydrogen production facility. Phase 1, which involves delivery of the project, is aiming to be up and running from 2024. Read the full story on Energy Voice here.