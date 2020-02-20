Aberdeen photography shop closes its doors

An Aberdeen photography store has closed its doors.

Jessops in the city centre’s Market Street is no longer trading.

Today the shutters are down and sign on the door is directing customers to contact the call centre or locate their nearest store.

The Inverness branch also closed this month.

The chain was originally founded by Frank Jessop in 1935. It went into administration in 2013 with the loss of almost 1,500 jobs and the closure of 187 stores.

It was bought by Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones later that year with six stores quickly reopening in Aberdeen, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Aberdeen, High Wycombe and St Albans.

It was reported last year that Peter Jones was considering selling the chain.