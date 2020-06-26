Aberdeen photographer treats Charlie House families to unusual portrait session

Charlie House-supported families in lockdown have been given a treat by a photographer – with an unusual socially distanced shoot.

Kingswells-based Susan Renee, who runs Kingshill Studio, teamed up with the Aberdeen children’s charity to take a series of family portraits over FaceTime.

The result is a selection of intimate, natural pictures that show ordinary families in extraordinary circumstances.

“I’d been doing some Facetime sessions with some of my own clients who had missed out on their newborn photo sessions because of lockdown,” said Susan.

“I was trying to figure out a way just to make contact with families than anything else. But it’s worked out really well.

“I was contacted by Charlie House to share how I did them, but it was actually easier for me to just do them. I was more than delighted to offer my services there.”

Susan, 48, has worked with the charity before, attending their charity balls and other fundraising events.

This time, a number of families across the north-east with children who have complex disabilities or life-limiting conditions were picked by people at Charlie House to participate in the sessions.

Coincidentally, they included a few faces familiar to the photographer.

“For one of the families, I’d been their wedding photographer and photographed both their babies in the studio as newborns,” she said.

“I very vividly remember that when I did the newborn session, I then didn’t hear from the parents for quite a wee while, and it transpired that that’s when the whole diagnosis came around, just after the shoot.

“Just to follow their journey, it’s been amazing. It’s really a privilege for me to follow families along and just to be a tiny part of their story and documenting it for them.”

The technique for capturing the images is fairly simply – she takes a screen grab as she watches the family interacting over FaceTime – but it takes a photographer’s eye to get it right, and Susan insists it could never compare to an in-person shoot.

She said: “My background’s in education – I was a head teacher and a school inspector for many a year. So when children come into the studio I’ve got a pretty good handle on how they’re feeling and what they’re doing.

“It’s very interesting being just a little voice on the end of a phone, which is what a Facetime shoot is.

“It’s something that would be done as a novelty during lockdown. It’s not a replacement for a portrait session – but definitely a way to connect with people and to have fun.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager for Charlie House, says, “Susan has supported Charlie House in the past and we had heard about the popularity of doorstep photography during lockdown but that was not an accessible option for all of the families we support.

“We approached Susan to look at the option of a ‘Stay at Home’ virtual photography session to enable Charlie House supported families to capture these moments and have treasured memories in the most safe and secure setting – their own home.

“We know that Susan’s photographs are always outstanding, but we were amazed at how beautiful the photography was even when taken virtually via FaceTime!

“The results speak for themselves. We would like to thank Susan for supporting this wonderful activity.”