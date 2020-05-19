Aberdeen photographer takes stunning picture of dolphin

Most of the Aberdeen public is staying at home, however marine life in the region continues to thrive as usual.

Evening Express photographer Kenny Elrick captured this stunning image of a dolphin near Aberdeen Harbour.

Porpoises and dolphins could be seen playing in the water.

The RSBP has named Aberdeen as one of the best places to spot dolphins, with Torry Battery and Aberdeen Harbour two of the most reliable places to see the animals.

They can also be spotted at Cove Bay, Chanonry Point and Spey Bay.

Organised dolphin watching activities, which run from April to August, are currently suspended due to Covid-19, however anyone out on a walk near the sea may be able to spot one of the beautiful creatures themselves.

