Aberdeen photographer snaps seal relaxing at River Don

An Aberdeen photographer has captured these images of a seal enjoying a moment of calm on the River Don.
The series of images, captured and shared online by Erskine Logan, were taken over the weekend.
Posted by Erskine Logan Photography on Monday, 6 April 2020
The seal appears to be taking a breather from the water, resting on top of a branch over the river.
