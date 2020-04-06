Show Links
Aberdeen photographer snaps seal relaxing at River Don

by Callum Main
06/04/2020, 12:31 pm
© Erskine Logan
An Aberdeen photographer has captured these images of a seal enjoying a moment of calm on the River Don.

The series of images, captured and shared online by Erskine Logan, were taken over the weekend.

The seal appears to be taking a breather from the water, resting on top of a branch over the river.

