Aberdeen photographer captures strawberry moon in city sky

An Aberdeen photographer has captured a stunning image of the strawberry moon.
It was the first full moon of June on Friday and it meant snappers from across the north-east were able to take amazing pictures like Erskine Logan’s efforts.
This rare phenomenon coincides with the summer solstice and happens every 20 years.
Despite the name the moon does not actually appear red like a strawberry but actually glows dark and silvery.
