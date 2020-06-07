Show Links
Aberdeen photographer captures strawberry moon in city sky

by David Proctor
07/06/2020, 1:45 pm
Erskine Logan's photograph of the strawberry moon over Aberdeen

An Aberdeen photographer has captured a stunning image of the strawberry moon.

It was the first full moon of June on Friday and it meant snappers from across the north-east were able to take amazing pictures like Erskine Logan’s efforts.

This rare  phenomenon coincides with the summer solstice and happens every 20 years.

Despite the name the moon does not actually appear red like a strawberry but actually glows dark and silvery.

 