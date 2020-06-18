Show Links
Video: Aberdeen photographer captures seal taking a break in River Don

by Callum Main
18/06/2020, 6:33 pm

An Aberdeen photographer has captured this video of a seal taking a break near a popular park.

The seal, called Sylvester by some residents, has become a bit of a local celebrity during lockdown and can frequently be found chilling on a log in the river near Seaton Park.

The footage, filmed by Andy Christie, shows the mammal sitting on the log before taking a dive into the water.

Earlier this year photographer Erskine Logan capture images of a similar seal relaxing in the same area.

And yesterday, staff at Aberdeen Harbour Tours got up close to an otter enjoying his lunch.

