Aberdeen photographer captures otters enjoying a snack on river bank

An Aberdeen photographer has caught a group of otters enjoying themselves on a riverbank.

Intrepid snapper Erskine Logan captured the images of the cute mammals at the River Don last week.

They were eating some fish and were joined by a winged predator eager to steal their hard-earned meal.

© Supplied by Erskine Logan

Erskine said: “I saw the otters around the River Don in Aberdeen. They visit the area quite often.

“When I spotted the otters they were eating a fish which they had caught. At the same time, a heron was flying above them and tried to get the fish from them. The otters kept chasing the heron away.

“While a seal was watching the scene from a distance. Over the years I have seen many different types of wildlife in Aberdeen including many different birds, dolphins, otters of course, as well as foxes, roe- deer, and seals.”

© Supplied by Erskine Logan

Erskine said it was important that people did their best not to disturb the animals if they spot them.

He also said he could not be sure if they are family but they live along the banks.

Erskine said: “If you encounter otters, stay quiet so you do not distress the animals. Enjoy the view from a distance and do not approach them.

“We are very fortunate to see them in nature and it is a very different experience to seeing them on a TV, for example. That is why it is important to respect them and their habitat.

“It could be a family of otters. I cannot be sure, but definitely, there are a few of them living near the river.”

Last January, photographer Neil Tosh captured his own cute pictures of otters playing at the Brig O’ Balgownie.

The Bridge of Don resident spotted the furry creatures while out on a New Year’s Eve 2020 walk along the banks of the River Don.

He said: “They came out of the water, stood at the rock and looked at me. I left there laughing away to myself. I couldn’t quite believe my luck.

“They’ve been there for a few years now, so there’s a high chance you will see them, but it’s a rare occurrence that they come up close and I got a good photo of them.

“Usually it’s a streak or a blur at the river. It’s hard to spot them.”