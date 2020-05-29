Aberdeen PhD student shortlisted for award on survey research

An Aberdeen University PhD student has been shortlisted for a prestigious award after making data around Scottish households and coronavirus available more easily to policymakers, charities and researchers.

Viktoria Eriksson, who is in the second year of a sociology PhD, has spent the past here months on placement with the Scottish Household Survey, where she developed a more user-friendly and accessible method of sharing survey data.

Surveys cover a wide range of data, including the mapping of vulnerable groups.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Access to the information has proven particularly valuable during the coronavirus pandemic, as it has helped policy makers, charities, activists and campaigners without expert research skills to access the otherwise complex data.

Viktoria said: “It is exciting to think that the work I do has a real impact on how survey data is used and who can access it and I was delighted to be able to stay on to develop this further.”

The project has been shortlisted for the SGSSS Research Impact and Knowledge Exchange Competition 2020.