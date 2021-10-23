News / Local Aberdeen pharmacists have dealt with ’20 injuries this year’ caused by Spaces For People By Alastair Gossip 23/10/2021, 6:00 am Updated: 23/10/2021, 8:36 am Dawn Bagnall, a pharmacist at Charles Michie's Pharmacy in Union Street, says staff have been forced to treat around 20 people for Spaces For People-caused injuries so far this year. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media Staff at an Aberdeen chemist claim they are being forced to give first aid to a steady stream of people being seriously hurt by supposed safety measures maintained by the council. Workers at Charles Michie’s Pharmacy on Union Street have been left cleaning up cuts and scrapes after falls in the city centre – and even having to call an ambulance for those with nastier injuries. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe