Aberdeen pharmacies stocking lifesaving medication in bid to reduce drug deaths

Pharmacies across the city are providing life-saving medication in a bid to reduce drug deaths.

Chemists in Aberdeen have rolled out supplies of naloxone kits, which act as an emergency antidote for overdoses caused by heroin and other opioids.

Alcohol and Drugs Action service manager Simon Pringle hopes the move will raise awareness of the effectiveness of the drug.

He said: “Naloxone is a drug which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, providing a crucial window of opportunity for the emergency services to arrive and administer additional treatment.

“We’re trying to get the message out that naloxone is not a substitute for medical treatment but it is a very effective way of buying time – and it can save lives.

“It’s taken a bit of time to gain traction but, because there has been several incidents of it being used successfully in recent months, it has made people recognise naloxone as being an effective drug.

“Our staff and a number of our volunteers are trained in the administration of naloxone and a team of volunteers provide training throughout the year at various venues.

“There is also an intranasal naloxone kit currently in development, which can be sprayed into the nose. It will be very effective for those who don’t want to use needles.”

Albyn, Abbotswell, Baird’s Pharmacy, BA Christie, Boots on Westburn Road, Cove Bay, Douglas Dickie and Ferryhill Pharmacy are among the chemists on board.

They join Gardner Drive, Holburn, Lewis Road, Rowlands, Summerhill, Tesco Pharmacy in Bridge of Don and Webster’s Pharmacy in handing out the kits.

Rachel Reid, a pre-registration pharmacist at Baird’s Pharmacy in Woodside, has noticed a rise in demand for the kits.

She said: “We’ve had lots of people come in to ask about naloxone kits through word of mouth, as well as social workers who work with people using it.

“We also check that people have an understanding of how the kit works. However, we advise patients that they should seek medical attention first before using the kit, because you need to be trained to recognise the signs of an opioid overdose.”

Naloxone training can be arranged by contacting the Alcohol and Drugs Action helpline on 01224-594700 or 07927 192706.