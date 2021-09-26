Aberdeen petrol stations out of fuel amid ‘unprecedented customer demand’

Fuel stations in Aberdeen have run out of petrol and diesel, as another introduced a £30 spending limit due to “unprecedented customer demand”.

Long queues of people waiting to refuel their vehicles have appeared at stations around the country in recent days amid concerns about shortages – although the UK’s transport secretary has described the situation as “manufactured”.

Among the affected sites are the Shell garage on Anderson Drive and the Tesco Express Esso in Pittodrie, which have both put up signs saying they have no petrol or diesel at the entrance to their forecourts.