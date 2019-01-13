Aberdeen pet shop’s Santa Paws fundraising helps break record

Workers at a pet shop raised an incredible amount of money to help feed local animals who spent their Christmas in a rescue centre.

Colleagues at the Aberdeen Pets at Home raised £5,079 for the Support Adoption for Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

Since its launch on November 23, staff and customers at the pet store have raised enough money to provide nearly 10,200 dinners for Springer Rescue for Scotland.

The annual fundraiser aimed to raise enough money to provide three million dinners to homeless pets across the UK.

As a result of the efforts from the Aberdeen store, the charity was able to exceed the record-breaking total since its launch in 2013.

Support Adoption For Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “This year we set an ambitious target to help raise enough money to feed more homeless pets than ever before.

“When we found out we had reached this goal, we were amazed and grateful to everyone who joined us on our mission to make this a special Christmas for pets in rescue centres across the UK.

“We would like to thank everybody who made a donation in Aberdeen. Your help has brought a wagging tail and a happy Christmas to the lives of pets who need it most.”

