Aberdeen pet shop closes but owners pledge to keep supplying food orders

The owners of an Aberdeen exotic pet shop have said they will continue to fulfil orders, despite closing down their store after 19 years.

A1 Aquatics & Reptiles, based on Constitution Street, made the announcement on Facebook earlier today, promising they’ll be back soon.

The owners said: “Sadly as of today we will no longer be operating from our Aberdeen store.

“Keep your eyes peeled as we will be relocating to a brand new premises in the up-coming months.

“For those of you that have been previously buying regular bugs, mice, pinkies and other products from us, we will still be fulfilling all weekly and fortnightly fugs and frozen food orders.”

The firm thanked their customers for 19 years of support.