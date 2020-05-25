Aberdeen pet rehoming centre to restart services

An Aberdeen pet rehoming centre has announced that it is now taking steps to restart adoption services.

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home in Seaton had suspended its rehoming services in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those interested in giving a new home to cats and dogs in the north-east, were no longer able to adopt a furry friend due to the current crisis.

However, the charity announced on Monday that it is now trialling a new procedure with two of their current dogs.

Certain restrictions will remain in place, to ensure this is done in a safe manner given the current circumstances.

As dogs become available for adoption, a notice will be made available at the bottom of their profile, stating that applications are being taken for their adoption.

Those who are interested can then email the rehoming team for an application form.

A supporting secure space photo should be included.

Interviews and home checks will be carried out by video link due to Covid-19 restrictions.

An appointment will then be made for a meet and greet, with social distancing in place.

Due to current Covid-19 guidelines the home will remain closed to general public admittance.

For further information about how to adopt, visit https://bit.ly/2X1L2OF.

