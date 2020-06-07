Aberdeen pet rehoming centre asks public to decorate windows and gardens to back appeals

An Aberdeen rehoming centre is calling on the public to decorate their home and cars to highlight the work of animal welfare charities.

People are being urged to “Petorate” their garden, front window or car with cuddly toys, pet pictures or even ornaments to show their support to animal charities.

Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home, located in Seaton, is joining the nationwide campaign.

Centre manager Marie Simpson said: “During these difficult times, we love the idea of bringing some fun to your and our communities and brighten each others’ day.

“While you Petorate To Celebrate, you can support all these amazing organisations, working tirelessly and with very limited funds, to help animals in your community.”

Participants are being asked to upload their pictures to Facebook using the tag #PetorateToCelebrate or to e-mail them to mrsmurrays@btconnect.com

Donations can be made via Mrs Murray’s webiste or the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) emergency fund page.

Steve Byrne, ADCH trustee, said: “With animal charity staff and volunteers working tirelessly to care for tens of thousands of animals, this is a really fun way to let them know they matter and how much you care for the animals in rescue.”

Mrs Murray’s will select a winner next month before the final winning display is chosen by ADCH.