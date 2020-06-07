Aberdeen pet rehoming centre asks public to decorate windows and gardens to back appeals

An Aberdeen animal rehoming centre is calling on the public to decorate their home and cars to highlight the work of animal welfare charities.

This month animal rescues are asking people to “Petorate” their garden, front window or car with cuddly toys, pet pictures or even animal ornaments to show their support to animal charities, and to promote animal charity appeals.

In Partnership with the ADCH (Association of Dogs and Cats Homes), Mrs Murray’s Cat and Dog Home, located in Seaton, has put an appeal out for the Aberdeen public to take part.

Centre manager Marie Simpson said: “During these difficult times, we love the idea of bringing some fun to your and our communities and brighten each others’ day.

“While you Petorate To Celebrate, you can support all these amazing organisations, working tirelessly and with very limited funds, to help animals in your community.

“You can really make a huge difference by donating to Mrs Murrays via our website or via the ADCH Emergency Fund Donate page.

“When you have your display, please upload your pictures using the hashtag #PetorateToCelebrate.

“You can either upload them to our Facebook page under the #PetoratetoCelebrate post or you can email them direct to us at mrsmurrays@btconnect.com.”

Steve Byrne, ADCH trustee, said: “With animal charity staff and volunteers working tirelessly to care for tens of thousands of animals, this is a really fun way to let them know they matter and how much you care for the animals in rescue.

“The ADCH launched the ADCH Coronavirus Emergency Fund to help those charities in most need and while we welcome all donations to this urgent appeal, equally please do support your chosen animal charity.

“We’re exciting and looking forward to seeing the many wonderful #PetorateToCelebrate displays from across the entire UK, Ireland and British Isles and much look forward to selecting the overall winner.”

The centre will pick a winner at the beginning of July and an overall winner will be chosen by ADCH.