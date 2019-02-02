Aberdeen pet hotel set to appeal after extension plans refused

An Aberdeen pet hotel is appealing to the Scottish Government after plans to extend the business were rejected.

In December, proposals for the site at Aberdeen Pet Resort in Peterculter were knocked back by Aberdeen City Council over concerns the noise would disturb nearby residents.

Pippa Robertson, of Aurora Planning Ltd, has now made an appeal against the decision to the Scottish Government on behalf of the resort in a bid to have it overturned.

The original plans hoped to use an existing stable as a dog hotel.

A total of 65 letters of objections were filed against the application, arguing that noise from the canines would adversely affect residents.

A report submitted by Ms Robertson said: “The decision to refuse the application is now being appealed on the grounds that the proposed development was supported by the council’s professional planners, would provide a new use for an existing building, and would provide net economic benefit through the creation of new jobs.”

A report by Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposal fails to comply with Policy T5 (Noise) in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017 due to the level of noise that would arise from the development.

“Furthermore, the proposal fails to comply with Policy H1 (residential areas) in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017 given noise emanating from the development would have a detrimental impact upon residential amenity.”

Aberdeen Pet Resort, which is owned by Michael and Sarah Hamilton, previously applied for planning permission to construct kennels using an existing stable in December 2014, which was approved by planning officers but rejected by the planning committee.

The business was previously located at Parkhill, before moving to Tillyoch, Peterculter, due to the AWPR.

Plans were significantly changed before being resubmitted, including an acoustic system in the ceiling which it was hoped would help absorb noise.

A statement made by the company said: “The two greatest ‘noise-reducing’ factors in a kennel environment are fewer dogs housed within the building and a restricted viewing policy for clients either putting their dogs into the kennel on arrival or collecting.”

Aberdeen City Council has until Friday to give a response.

Interested members of the public are able to make a comment until February 15.

The case, when a reporter has been allocated, will be determined via a site inspection.

The Aberdeen Pet Resort did not respond to requests for comment.