Aberdeen pet foodbank a ‘great success’

A foodbank for dogs set up to help Aberdeen pet owners facing financial difficulties has been hailed as a “great success”.

The initiative – believed to be the first of its kind in the north-east – was set up in July by the Star (Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration) Community Flat and Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats.

Emergency food packs are handed out to people who have fallen on hard times and could face giving up their pets because they can’t afford to feed them.

Staff at the animal rescue shelter have so far handed out 30 packs for dogs and even two emergency supplies for cats.

Now dog and cat homes are setting up similar schemes in other parts of the country with a leading pet charity in Edinburgh launching a similar initiative last week.

Marie Simpson, manager of Mrs Murray’s rehoming centre, said: “The pet foodbank has been a great success for those in need of it and now other centres are setting up similar schemes which shows how much it is needed. It does help those who really need it.

“We have worked alongside the Star Community Flat in Seaton to issue vouchers and those who collect the food are always so grateful.

“It helps people who are struggling and ensures those who need a little help to tide them over have somewhere to turn to.

“We have had people hand in donations specifically for the foodbank.

“The parcels have been handed out to people mainly based in the Seaton area but anyone in need can go along to the Star Flat to get a voucher.

“Sometimes just a little assistance with feeding costs can be the difference between keeping your much-loved pet and companion or having to rehome them.”

Anyone in need of a parcel can collect a food voucher from the STAR Community Flat on Seaton Drive in Aberdeen.

Vouchers can then be handed over to staff at Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in exchange for food.

The home depends largely on donations. To help visit bit.ly/2Gi3N7U