Aberdeen perfume shops announce reopening date

A chain of perfume shops has confirmed it will open to customers once again in Aberdeen.

The Perfume Shop, located in the St Nicholas Centre and in Union Square, is opening its doors on July 9.

Gill Smith, The Perfume Shop managing director, said: “This has been a challenging time for our colleagues, customers and community and we are delighted to be able to begin to open our stores on high streets and shopping centres across Scotland.

“Throughout this crisis we’ve put safety and our role in working together to fight the spread of Covid-19 first and that will continue.

“While our passion for perfume and spreading the joy of fragrance is at the fore, we’ve tweaked our ways of working to allow social distancing and for our experts to offer help and advice in a safe way.”

Staff will be adhering to the Scottish Government guidelines by implementing social distancing measures.

Other precautions include enhanced cleaning regimes, two colleagues in the store at any one time, customer hand sanitation station, PPE for staff and testers will only be used by colleagues and cleaned after every use.

The Perfume Shop’s warehouse has also reopened with new social distancing and hygiene practices to enable the website to open for orders and home delivery.