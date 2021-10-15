Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen Performing Arts offer charities and community groups tickets for HMT panto

By Daniel Boal
15/10/2021, 5:19 pm Updated: 15/10/2021, 5:28 pm
Jane Spiers chief executive of Aberdeen Performing Arts pictured at HMT.

Aberdeen Performing Arts are giving 300 Beauty and the Beast tickets to charities and community groups.

Wanting to share the festive spirit, groups are being asked to apply for tickets at the sell-out event.

Those wanting to apply for tickets can do so via the Aberdeen Performing Arts website for tickets to panto performances on December 8.

The deadline for applications is October 29 at 5pm.

Successful applicants will be treated to the romantic panto as Beauty and the Beast promises to be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family.

River City actress Joyce Falconer stars in the production alongside ‘Call the Midwife’ star Laura Main, Aberdonian actress Danielle Jam and returning favourites Alan McHugh and Paul James Corrigan, from December 4 until January 2.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “The His Majesty’s Theatre panto is a magical theatre experience and it is a joy to have a pantomime on stage again this year.

“We would like to share that excitement with as many people as possible so we are once again extending an offer of tickets for the show to community groups who might not otherwise get to visit the theatre at Christmas.”

The show is being staged by the same team that has produced the HMT panto for the last 17 years.

Bosses at the theatre promise the usual abundance of comedy, lavish sets, fabulous costumes, and of course a few surprises in store.