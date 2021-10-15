Aberdeen Performing Arts offer charities and community groups tickets for HMT panto

Aberdeen Performing Arts are giving 300 Beauty and the Beast tickets to charities and community groups.

Wanting to share the festive spirit, groups are being asked to apply for tickets at the sell-out event.

Those wanting to apply for tickets can do so via the Aberdeen Performing Arts website for tickets to panto performances on December 8.

The deadline for applications is October 29 at 5pm.

Successful applicants will be treated to the romantic panto as Beauty and the Beast promises to be a spectacular and enchanting production for all the family.

River City actress Joyce Falconer stars in the production alongside ‘Call the Midwife’ star Laura Main, Aberdonian actress Danielle Jam and returning favourites Alan McHugh and Paul James Corrigan, from December 4 until January 2.

Aberdeen Performing Arts chief executive Jane Spiers said: “The His Majesty’s Theatre panto is a magical theatre experience and it is a joy to have a pantomime on stage again this year.

“We would like to share that excitement with as many people as possible so we are once again extending an offer of tickets for the show to community groups who might not otherwise get to visit the theatre at Christmas.”

The show is being staged by the same team that has produced the HMT panto for the last 17 years.

Bosses at the theatre promise the usual abundance of comedy, lavish sets, fabulous costumes, and of course a few surprises in store.