Aberdeen pensioners interviewed by Holly and Phil on This Morning

A group of Aberdeen pensioners spoke to Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about their artistic exploits on This Morning today.

The group, who daubed their spray paint creations on Adelphi Lane as part of the Nuart festival, showed off the skills they learned on a backstage wall at the studio of the ITV show.

The hosts were even given the chance to show their rebellious side, as they were presented with a special stencil of their faces to spray in the centre of the wall.

