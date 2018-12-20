Aberdeen pensioner told falling sign that smashed car window was ‘act of God’

An Aberdeen pensioner has slammed a council after a sign fell and smashed his car window – something that was dubbed an “act of God” by a member of staff.

Ian Simpson, 78, lives with his wife Sonia at the Murray Court sheltered housing complex near the Haudagain roundabout.

He left their home to find the back window of their car had been smashed by a falling sign, which had rusted so badly the base had snapped.

The retired postal worker told the Evening Express he was “shocked” at the discovery.

He said: “I was in a state of shock. I couldn’t believe it.

“I saw that it was a council pole, and it was totally rotten.”

The repairs cost the pair £500, which was covered by their insurance, but they did have to pay the £100 excess.

Ian called Aberdeen City Council to complain about the incident and was told that it was an “act of God” by a customer service worker.

He said he was also told there were only four workers in the city who would carry out that type of repair, and that members of the public should be reporting faults so they can be properly fixed.

Ian said: “I never actually noticed that it was broken. I didn’t see there was anything wrong, because it backs on to a path that nobody actually uses, until it was hanging out the back of my car.

“We didn’t have the chance to report it before it came down.

“We were told it was our job to report these things and they only had four officers to check the signage and report it.

“I appreciate that they don’t have enough people but it’s not my problem.”

Ian also said that there is some fencing near the complex that is in a similar state.

He said: “That’s already been reported, but there’s still not been anyone out to even have a look at it.”

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “We value our relationship with customers and would encourage anyone who feels we have fallen short of meeting the highest standards in customer care to contact us directly to resolve the issue.

“Although it would not be appropriate to comment on individual cases, where an individual has suffered damage to a vehicle or property we would advise that a claim is raised against their relevant insurance policy.

“This is to ensure a swift repair and resolution where compensation is applicable.

“In these circumstances the insurance company may choose to claim against the council, which could lead to the reimbursement of any excess charge.”

The complaints from Ian and Sonia come just a week after residents at the complex were told to remove Christmas decorations by the council because they may constitute a fire hazard.

The council was accused of “ruining the Christmas spirit” by residents.