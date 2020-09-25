Aberdeen patisserie announces plans to move to new premises

A popular French patisserie based in the city centre has announced its plans to relocate to new premises.

Almondine, which was based on Thistle Street in Aberdeen, is due to open in a new location on Chapel Street – just minutes away from its former building.

The team announced the move on social media, with an official opening date for the new premises set to be announced in due course.

Almondine offers an array of delicious handmade goods including quiches, macarons, and gateaux. It also provides popular afternoon teas that feature sandwiches, scones and preserves, patisserie miniatures, and more.

The business, owned by Suzanne and Jenny Williamson, has even featured on Bake Off: Creme de la Creme with the pair baking alongside Steph Westland.

It will remain open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday on Thistle Street for the time being.

For more information on the eatery or to book a table, visit Almondine on Facebook. Alternatively, call 01224 632976 or email info@almondine.co.uk