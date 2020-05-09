Aberdeen path closed to public after vandalism and dog fouling

Part of a river path has been closed to the public after reports of vandalism and dog fouling.

The path along the River Don through Stoneywood has been shut at Stoneywood House by its owners.

A notice has been put in place outside the site, which is near to Stoneywood Terrace, and gates on to the estate have been shut.

It reads: “Due to persistent dog fouling and vandalism the entrance to Stoneywood House [is] now closed.

“There is no other route through, please use the alternative path provided.

“CCTV recording is in use for the purposes of security and health and safety. Any criminal acts will be reported to the police.

“Anyone using the path, do so entirely at their own risk.”

It comes as numerous concerns have been raised about dog fouling in and around the area.

Residents of the area have previously reported bags of dog poo thrown into trees and on the path around the site.

There has been a fence on the site for a number of years, however panels had been missing previously which have now been replaced.

Residents took to social media to express their disappointment.

One person said: “There is always a small minority that ruin it for others” while another person said: “I saw bags of dog poo thrown up into trees. Unbelievable I know but this was happening.”

Another said: “There we have it, the entire community pays the price for the ignorant few. Is civic pride too much to ask for?”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Dog bins are still being emptied during the COVID-19 lock down.

“If the nearest dog bin is full, we would always encourage people to use a regular bin or take their rubbish home with them and dispose of it at home rather than leaving a mess.”

Councillor Neil MacGregor, who represents the Stoneywood area, said: “While it is disappointing that the path has had to close, due to vandalism and dog-fouling, it is understandable that people do not want their gardens spoiled.

“Dyce and Stoneywood is lucky to have other attractive areas for walking – through the woodland down to the river and on to Riverview Park.