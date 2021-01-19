Aberdeen pastor hails ‘incredible’ work of volunteers who helped build community centre ahead of schedule

A disused council depot in Aberdeen has been transformed into a community centre thanks to the work of volunteers.

Seaton Community Centre has been constructed well ahead of schedule in what owner Pastor Barry Douglas called “an incredible feat”.

They only broke ground on the build in September 2019 but now it is fully operational, although it cannot be utilised fully due to Covid.

Seaton Community Church was transferred ownership of the site on School Road so that it could build a new facility for the community.

After working throughout the year, Mr Douglas received his building completion certificate in December.

He paid tribute to the “remarkable” work of the volunteers who helped him build the centre.

Mr Douglas said: “Covid actually helped us here as when furlough hit, we had a lot of volunteers who came and helped build the centre, I think for five months straight we worked on this full-time.

“It really is an incredible feat that we managed to get the facility built so quickly.

“If you had asked me at the start of the year whether it would be finished now, I would have said it was overly ambitious but here we are.

“It is a real success and an upbeat story which is good for 2020.”

Unfortunately for Mr Douglas and the community, the centre cannot be fully opened yet due to Covid.

However, he is still making good use of the facilities, which include a large hall for meetings, a cafe, and space out the back, which he hopes to build a play park in.

The church uses the kitchen to create food parcels for those in need in the community, and also gave out Christmas presents to children.

Mr Douglas hopes to have an official opening ceremony for the centre at some point next year.

He said: “It’s frustrating that we can’t do more with it at the moment due to Covid but we are looking forward to getting it up and running as soon as it is safe to do so.

“It will be a wonderful facility for the people of Seaton and something that they really deserve as well.

“The aim is for it to become a community hub to be used by everyone who needs it.

“It really is incredible how it was a disused council depot and now it is going to be a great facility.”

He added: “As a church, we could gather 50 people but we want to be cautious and careful and hold back until things are safer.”

Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Alexander McLellan welcomed the building of the new facility.

He said: “I am pleased to hear the facility has been finished during what has been an exceptionally challenging year.

“I am sure the facility will be a real asset to Seaton and the wider community and I look forward to it officially opening.”