Aberdeen passengers could see cheaper flights as part of Flybe rescue deal

Passengers using the Aberdeen’s airport could get cheaper fares to help a troubled airline, it has been suggested.

It was reported earlier this week Flybe chiefs had asked the UK Government for support amid concerns it could go into administration, though the airline itself refused to comment on speculation.

An idea has been put to the Department for Transport to reduce air passenger duty (APD) for domestic flights in the UK from £13 per flight to £5.

That would impact on all domestic flights departing from – or arriving at – Aberdeen International Airport (AIA).

The UK Government has now secured a rescue deal that will allow it to keep operating.

Andrea Leadsom said she was “delighted” with the agreement, which followed rescue talks held at the weekend.

In a post on social media, she said: “Delighted that we have reached agreement with Flybe’s shareholders to keep the company operating, ensuring that UK regions remain connected. This will be welcome news for Flybe’s staff, customers and creditors and we will continue the hard work to ensure a sustainable future.”

In a reply to SNP transport spokesman MP Alan Brown at yesterday’s parliament meeting, UK Transport Minister Jack Maynard said: “I very much take his point about the importance of Flybe, not just in the regions of England but to the nation of Scotland also – not least to the oil and gas sector and Aberdeen.”

Cutting APD would allow Flybe to hold on to tax passengers have paid until it is due to the UK Government at the end of the tax year.

Flybe would also be able to offer passengers cheaper fares for future flights or keep fares as they are to help boost its profits.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Government would now undertake an urgent review into how regional connectivity can be strengthened.

The Evening Express revealed last month that AIA managing director Steve Szalay wanted Government officials to either cut APD so it can compete on a level playing field with Inverness Airport, which is exempt from it, or help it attract more passengers.

Reacting to news of a possible APD reduction, Mr Szalay said: “We have consistently highlighted the negative impact of APD and its disproportionate effect on regional airlines.

“This has a significant knock-on impact, especially on regional connectivity at airports like Aberdeen.”

Also at Westminster yesterday, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “The routes operated by Flybe out of AIA are vital to jobs and the local economy in West Aberdeenshire, connecting the energy capital of Europe which is Aberdeen to other energy hubs such as Teeside and Humberside.

“What work is being done to make sure these economically vital routes are being protected in the future?”

Mr Maynard said: “He is right to observe the importance of these services to the oil and gas sector in particular.”

Winchester MP Steve Brine asked if the Government could address the “crippling impact” APD is having on regional connectivity.

Mr Maynard said: “I am looking at all policy options.”

A Flybe spokeswoman said: “Flybe continues to provide great service and connectivity for our customers while ensuring they can continue to travel as planned.

“We don’t comment on rumour or speculation.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Flybe continues to play an important role in supporting Scotland’s connectivity with the rest of the UK and beyond.

“Now more than ever it is important that Scotland remains well connected to the rest of Europe and to the rest of the world.”