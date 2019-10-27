Aberdeen park’s wildflower area to be given spruce up

A wildflower area in an Aberdeen park is being spruced up by a park group and staff at the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council’s grounds maintenance workers are working with Friends of Westfield Park to maintain a wildflower area in Westfield Park, Bridge of Don, which has been neglected.

Last week, the area was cut back with all the grass removed to reduce nutrients in the soil to help promote growth.

It is hoped the site will soon be a colourful pollinator-friendly area in the coming months and wildflower seeds and plug plants will be put in the ground in the near future.