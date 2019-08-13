Aberdeen park’s open day will help raise cash for Childline

A popular Aberdeen park is to host an open day this weekend to raise funds for charity.

Friends of Duthie Park will put on a range of activities and a number of organisations are set to take part, including Wrestlezone Scotland and 2WIT 2WOO, which aims to inform and educate the public about birds of prey.

There will also be performances by the Ythan Fiddlers, piper Sara di Carlo, singer Aiysha and the Sharon Gill School of Dancing.

This year money raised will go towards Childline Aberdeen.

Other activities for the crowds to enjoy include a bouncy castle, vintage vehicles, face painters and model boats.

Dons mascots Donny the Sheep and Angus the Bull will make special appearances.

Visitors to the event, on Sunday from noon, will find out more information about sporting organisations such as Granite City Roller Derby, Granite City Brawlers and Aberdeen Lynx.