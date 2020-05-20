Aberdeen parkrun juniors create heartwarming video to boost spirits

The organisers of an Aberdeen parkrun are helping to lift spirits through a heartwarming video.

The Duthie Park junior parkrun usually sees around 120 youngsters gather every Sunday for a 2km run.

But lockdown restrictions have meant the weekly event has been cancelled until further notice.

Now, the event’s directors have put together a video to try and maintain a sense of unity within the group.

Duthie Junior parkrun 🌈⭐️💜 To all our fabulous juniors, their families and our superstar volunteers – we miss you! ⭐️Here’s a little video from your core team 💜Let us know how you are. Hope to see you all again soon – stay safe & healthy 🌈 Posted by Duthie junior parkrun on Tuesday, 5 May 2020

It shows participants holding up positive messages to the camera and pulling on their staple parkrun t-shirts.

Run director Katie Greig, from Dyce, said: “We haven’t been able to see any of our juniors since the middle of March, so the video was a way of connecting with families during lockdown.

“I just came up with it when I saw other parkrun groups doing similar things and I’d seen lots of schools doing it too.

“I was trying to think of something easy that we can film separately but join together at the end.”

The 37-year-old added: “The purple t-shirts we have in the video are parkrun t-shirts that you receive when you’ve volunteered 25 times.

“As run directors, we’ve all earned the t-shirts so we wore them because it was something we all had in the house we could use.

“We had our kids involved too because they are familiar faces with people involved in the run.”

The Duthie Park junior parkrun was established in September 2017, and has seen almost 2,000 youngsters cross the finish line since it began. It usually sees around 150 kids take part every Sunday.

Katie added: “We cater for 4 to 14 year olds and we are there every Sunday at 9:30am, rain or shine.

“I was the one who set it up for Aberdeen. We had a Hazlehead parkrun and a parkrun at the beach but there wasn’t a kids equivalent.

“The junior runs are 2km, whereas normal parkruns are 5km. They are still open to children but it can be more of a challenge for them.”

Despite the current social distancing restrictions, the junior runners are still managing to get out for fresh air.

Katie added: “There’s still a few of them doing their 2k on a Sunday, or getting out and about with their families which is really good to hear.”