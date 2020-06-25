Aberdeen park volunteers forced to clean up litter and broken glass at skatepark

Regular users of an Aberdeen skatepark have had to take a dustpan and brush along with them to clean up broken glass.

Volunteers at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don have also been forced to clean up rubbish at the park after careless visitors left the area a mess.

There are also concerns the broken glass may lead to a serious injury, with the added issue of putting people off visiting the park.

On Sunday the Friends of Westfield Park cleaned up three bags of litter along with three boxes of broken glass.

Really disappointed with the mess left at the skatepark by last nights visitors. Broken glass all over the surface and… Posted by Friends of Westfield Park on Sunday, 21 June 2020

The group are encouraging anyone who sees people leaving litter in the area to get in touch via Facebook so they can monitor the issue.

A spokesperson for the group said: “As with any public space there will always be occasional issues with litter and as a group we have been down before to pick up broken glass from the surface.

“Having had conversations with regular users we know they often take a dustpan and brush to pick up glass before they skate or ride.

“The mess on Sunday morning was the worst we have seen and from listening to others who were present it wasn’t the first time that week there had been a lot of smashed glass.

“Obviously smashed glass left on the surface of the park causes concern for us as a group because we wouldn’t want someone to come away with serious injury – there is also the concern that the presence of the group causing the mess discourages the intended users from being at the skatepark.

“We would encourage people to keep in touch with us by Facebook if the notice this happening again just so we can monitor it.”

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown the park has seen an increase in the number of people visiting.

And the group have taken this time to continue to approve the area including planting more seedlings in the wildflower meadow.

The park also features its very own colourful stone snake, featuring incredible painted designs created by local children.

🐍🎨 The Westfield park snake has been well fed with some lovely bright additions today. Brilliant to see him growing so quickly. We’ve moved him down the path slightly so he’s not in the way of the bench. 🎨🐍 Posted by Friends of Westfield Park on Saturday, 6 June 2020

The group added: “One of our aims as a friends group was to increase local awareness of Westfield park and encourage people to visit, we have had a few successful events and activities since we started as a group and the recent government measures which have encouraged people to stay local have helped increase footfall.”

