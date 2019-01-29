Aberdeen park rangers’ request help to maintain beauty spot

Council park rangers are looking for volunteers to help maintain an Aberdeen beauty spot.

The Countryside Ranger Service, part of Aberdeen City Council , is holding an event to tend to the heather at the Kincorth Hill Nature Reserve.

Taking place on Saturday, members of the public are being asked to come along to the area, where the rangers will need help removing invasive gorse and broom brushes that threaten the heather on the hill.

The rangers also plan to start a fire with the gorse, weather permitting, as a way to dispose of the shrub.

Gloves, tools and hot drinks will be provided by the council staff for those taking part in the exercise, but a packed lunch will be needed.

Participants will need to book their places, as numbers are limited.

They can do so by calling 01224 326429 or by emailing countrysideranger@aberdeencity.gov.uk