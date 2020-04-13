Aberdeen park group launches daily task scheme

An Aberdeen park friends group has launched a new initiative to help keep people occupied during lockdown.

Friends of Westfield Park, made up of a number of volunteers who help to look after Westfield Park in Bridge of Don, have come up with daily ideas that people can do to keep busy while the school holidays are on.

The tasks are being uploaded to the group’s Facebook page each day.

Activities so far have included launching a mini beast hunt in your garden to see which insects visit, drawing an easter egg to display on your window and reading something new by using Aberdeen City Libraries’ access to the BorrowBox mobile application.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group is also welcoming pictures and information to be sent back to the page under each task on its page Friends of Westfield Park.

A spokeswoman for Friends of Westfield Park said: “With our play park currently closed due to government measures for the management of Covid-19, we thought it would be a nice idea to give you some ideas on what we can do to keep busy. The activities will be a mixture of ideas you can do at home, in the garden or on your daily walk.

“We will be running these posts over the school holidays and we hope you enjoy taking part in some or all of the activities. Please maintain the two metre distancing rule if you are using the park for your daily exercise.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.