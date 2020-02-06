Aberdeen park group gives support to mental health charity

A group which promotes an Aberdeen park has announced it is to support a mental health group this year.

The Friends of Duthie Park group has said its official charity for this year will be Mental Health Aberdeen (MHA).

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

MHA chief executive Astrid Whyte said: “It’s our 70th birthday this year so we have quite a number of events planned over the months.

“We are truly grateful that Friends of Duthie Park have chosen us and are enormously looking forward to Sunday August 16 when it hosts its 10th annual open day.”

Friends of Duthie Park chairman Alan Amoore said: “MHA’s work is extremely important and valuable to so many.

“With both organisations celebrating significant anniversaries this year – with us hosting our 10th annual open day – we’re really looking forward to working closely with MHA.”