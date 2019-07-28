Aberdeen park group appealing for weeding volunteers

An Aberdeen park group has appealed for volunteers to help members weed walled gardens.

Seaton Park Friends is looking for volunteers to assist with the gardening, which will take place on Saturday from 10am until 1pm at the walled garden furthest away from the river.

Chairwoman Sheila Gordon said: “Even if you can only come for a short time, your help will be appreciated.”

Those who attend are asked to bring a hand fork, gloves and kneeler if they have one.