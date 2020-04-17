Aberdeen park event postponed due to coronavirus

An open day at a popular Aberdeen park has been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Friends of Duthie Park event was due to take place on Sunday August 16.

But it will not be held now until August next year.

The Friends of Duthie Park committee said it had “reluctantly decided” to cancel the open day, which was due to be their 10th event of its kind.

A statement from the group said it was the “sensible option”.

It said: “Due to the current coronavirus situation, the Friends of Duthie Park committee has reluctantly decided to cancel this year’s open day which was scheduled for Sunday August 16.

“Given the uncertainty as to when a sense of normality will return, it was agreed that this was the only sensible option and the open day has now been rescheduled for August 15 2021. Many thanks for everyone’s understanding.”

