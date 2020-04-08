Aberdeen parents slam council move to axe day care services

Parents have hit out at Aberdeen City Council for axing all subsidised day care for children up to the age of two.

The local authority made the decision to shut all non-statutory creche provision to cut costs when it agreed its budget in March.

It is a move that will save the council £1.5 million but it has been criticised by parents who will have nowhere to leave their kids while they work.

Now 29 parents have signed a letter to the local authority, asking them to reconsider their plans, although 15 creches have already shut their doors for good.

Jen Brown is leading the campaign as her two-year-old daughter Daisy will now miss out on the important social aspects of day care.

She said: “The way they have gone about it has been shocking as we just received letters the week before they closed.

“A lot of mums I have spoken to are worried about the situation, and what they can do with their children now as there is nothing for them until they turn three, unless they want to go private which some cannot afford.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Daisy was enrolled at childcare services at Beacon Sports Centre and the Beach Leisure Centre twice a week.

Jen added: “Many children under two relied on these settings for social interaction and development and now have absolutely nothing.”

Aberdeen City Council said it was working with the community to lessen the impact of the cuts.

A spokesman said: “The decision impacted on very few families and the majority of those children who attended will be able to access an expanded offer of ELC (early learning care provision).

“We will work with communities so they are able to establish their own provision where requested.”

If anyone would like to work to establish a playgroup being continued in the Rosemount/Bucksburn area, get in contact with Jen Brown at jenbrown1979@yahoo.co.uk