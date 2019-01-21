Aberdeen parents backing call for foster carers

Two foster parents from Aberdeen are urging others to follow suit as part of a national campaign.

Helen and Alan Rogers have been foster carers for eight years and are backing the Barnardo’s Fostering Week campaign, which starts today.

The charity wants more people to sign up as the number of children in foster care in Scotland has risen by 30% in a decade, from 4,055 in 2007 to 5,252 in 2017.

Helen and Alan’s first child was an eight-year-old autistic boy.

Helen said: “He was an absolute delight while he was with us.

“Although he had difficulties, by the time he left us he was a completely different boy.”

Alan added: “We’re proud to be foster carers and to be able to make a difference to children who need it.”

Barnardo’s Scotland director Martin Crewe said: “I want to thank all of our amazing foster carers for helping us transform children’s lives.”

For more information, visit barnardos.org.uk/fostering or call 0800 0277 280.