Aberdeen paramedics to feature on TV show this weekend

A team of Aberdeen paramedics, who provide life-saving support to people at their most vulnerable, are to feature in a new TV show.

BBC Scotland programme Paramedics On Scene will air tomorrow night from 9pm, with its fourth episode featuring teams from Aberdeen, as well as others from Paisley, Edinburgh, and the special operations response team, which deals with the most serious calls.

In the show, the Aberdeen teams can be seen giving emergency treatment to a woman whose heartbeat is dangerously fast, and also to a confused woman at risk of hypothermia, who they search for so she can be rushed to hospital.

Paramedics Ewan Littlejohn and Wendy Duncan were two of the employees featured.

The pair agreed to take part and filming took place last year in summer.

Ewan said: “They were here about two weeks. The first few days were a bit unnerving but you forget the cameras are there.

“It’s the big jobs that stick out in your head. If they pass away, they stick in your head.

“The job is great. The training is really good, and the paramedic role really has grown arms and legs, with consultant roles now too.”

Wendy added: “They followed us around on a normal shift.

“There’s always several patients that stick in your head – they are seriously unwell but there’s that element where, even if it’s just a transfer to hospital, you can make that journey a bit more fun.

“There’s always one or two patients you see again, you remember them and they remember you. There’s some amazing people out there with amazing life stories that will share them with you.”

And Ewan added: “We see people when they’re at their most vulnerable.

“This job is all about communication, if you can build good communication and rapport with your patients, it makes it easier for them.”

The new show premiered on TV on September 29.

Each episode features stories from across the country, with cameras following ambulances responding to various 999 calls.