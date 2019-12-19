Aberdeen pantomime stars bring smiles to sick children

Pantomime stars spread some festive joy at an Aberdeen children’s hospital.

Cast members of this year’s HMT pantomime Cinderella shared their Christmas spirit at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Youngsters met Cinderella, Prince Charming and the wicked step-sisters in a meet and greet at the hospital creche yesterday.

Afterwards, performers toured the wards and brought smiles and magic wands to children unable to leave over the holidays.

Actor Alan McHugh, who plays Heifer McHardup, said: “It’s heartwarming, humbling and also heartbreaking. It’s a reality check for those of us who have got our health and to see kids who are unfortunately not in that position.

“As panto dame I’m a man dressed as a big ugly woman.

“So they look at me a bit strangely, but once they realise I’m a silly comedy character, they loosen up.”

River City’s Sally Howitt, who plays the wicked stepsister, said: “We all feel more useful today than we probably have felt for the whole run, because it’s just so real. You’re in a different realm when children aren’t well and it’s quite upsetting, but as long as I’m making them happy.”

Rachel Flynn, who plays the starring role of Cinderella, added: “It’s been lovely. I’ve met some absolutely gorgeous young people and it’s been so nice to chat and do arts and crafts.”

The show is almost halfway through its run, with the final show scheduled for January 5.