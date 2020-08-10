Aberdeen pantomime group cancels Christmas show due to coronavirus

An Aberdeen theatre group has announced it will not go ahead with its annual pantomime show.

The Culter Theatre Club today let its followers know that its committee made the “hard decision” to call of the production, which would have been the group’s 30th year.

Auditions and rehearsals were expected to start in the coming weeks, however, because of the social distancing restrictions the group said it would be “impossible” to do.

The statement on its website read: “The health and safety of our audience, cast and crew was paramount in this decision.

“Auditions and panto rehearsals would start in just a couple of weeks time, however with social distancing in place these would be impossible for us in practical terms.

“Additionally if at any time anyone became ill, they, and potentially the whole cast/crew would have to self isolate for 14 days – this may even be the case right through show time.

“With the existing social distancing rules our seated capacity would be reduced by 80%, all of which makes it unsustainable to put on a production this year and led us to this decision.”

The crew is hoping to return during the summer of 2021 for its 30th show.

It added: “We’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our supporters, young and old, and we very much look forward to seeing you all in 2021.”