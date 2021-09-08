Aberdeen panto star Janey Godley under fire for ‘offensive’ social media posts

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) is facing pressure to rethink the decision to hire Janey Godley for its Christmas pantomime over controversial social media posts.

The Scottish comedian is due to feature in the production of Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty’s Theatre, organised by the publicly-funded arts body.

But, she has come under fire for tweets which mocked people with disabilities, as well as victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.